Society Infographic Localities taking lead in national ranking indexes Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau are localities that frequently top the national rankings of foreign investment attraction, budget collection, per capita income and competitiveness index, among others.

Society Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam jumps 39 notches in CEO quality of life rankings Vietnam jumped 39 steps to become the 62nd best country worldwide for quality of life in 2021, according to a report released by CEOWORLD – the world's leading business and trade magazine.

Society Infographic Five Vietnamese universities named in THE Asia rankings 2022 Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.

Society Infographic Milestones of Vietnam’s revolutionary press Ninety-six years ago on June 21, 1925, the first issue of Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by President Ho Chi Minh was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.