Vietnamese students raise fund for island residents, soldiers at home
The Union of Vietnam Students in France (UEVF) held a charity fair at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris on April 6 to raise fund for residents and soldiers on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly).
Participants sign their names on shirts with the Vietnamese flag at the event (Photo: VNA)
The event attracted the participation of not only Vietnamese students, but also other representatives of the Vietnamese community in France.
Proceeds from the fair, to last until April 14, will be used to buy seawater filters and seedlings for the soldiers and residents, or presented directly to them, said UEVF President Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy, adding the event is expected to offer an opportunity for Vietnamese students and young people in France to contribute to national construction and defence.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said the fair has helped strengthen solidarity among Vietnamese students and young people in the host country, and affirmed that the embassy always supports the union’s activities./.