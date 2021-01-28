Vietnamese students receive New Zealand global competence certificates
Education New Zealand (ENZ) and the Consulate General of New Zealand recently presented the Global Competence Certificates (GCC) to 25 Vietnamese students (Photo: www.tienphong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Education New Zealand (ENZ) and the Consulate General of New Zealand recently presented the Global Competence Certificates (GCC) to 25 Vietnamese students.
It is part of an education initiative launched by ENZ and various partners in New Zealand and Vietnam, aiming to provide necessary skills for young generations and maintain education connectivity between the two countries despite the impact of COVID-19.
The students joined a four-week course which features 18 virtual self-study lessons and four discussions with their New Zealand peers on self-awareness, awareness about others, emotional intelligence, and bridges to others./.