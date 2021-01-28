Society Online coverage of Party Congress excellent opportunity for foreign reporters Foreign reporters who could not come to Vietnam to cover the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) due to the COVID-19 pandemic have praised the country’s initiative to allow their online coverage.

Society Quang Tri aims to improve major transport infrastructure The central province of Quang Tri hopes the completion of new coastal roads by 2025 will help drive socio-economic development.