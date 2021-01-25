Society New artifacts unearthed at Ho Dynasty Citadel New documents that help in understanding the architecture of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa were unearthed during a recent excavation, Director of the Ho Citadel Heritage Conservation Centre Nguyen Ba Linh announced on January 25.

Society Vietnamese confident about congress’s success, Party leadership People around Vietnam interviewed by the Vietnam News Agency are sharing a belief that the 13th National Party Congress, being held from January 25 to February 2, will be a success and set out orientations for Vietnam to develop sustainably.

Society Humanitarian Lunar New Year fair for the poor in Ninh Binh The Red Cross Society of northern Ninh Binh province held a humanitarian Lunar New Year fair in support of the poor and the disabled in Yen Thanh, Yen Dong and Yen Thai – the poorest communes of Yen Mo district, on January 25.

Society French court to hold hearing on AO lawsuit A French court will open a hearing on a lawsuit filed by Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins that was sprayed by the US army in the war in Vietnam, causing serious consequences for the community, her children and herself.