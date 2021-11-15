Vietnamese students win ASEAN Student Contest on Information and Technology
A student team from the University of Technology won the first prize in the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security on November 13.
A representative of the winning team from the University of Technology receives the first prize in the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security on November 13. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) -
Pawsitive, the team from the University of Technology under the Hanoi National University triumphed in the final round of the contest after eight hours of competition. The team defeated 17 teams from Vietnam and ASEAN member states on how to mount cyber-attacks against their opponents and to defend their own computer networks.
The winning team received vouchers worth US$1,000 to participate in high-quality information security exams and courses awarded by EC-Council, a world-renowned information security training organisation.
This is the second time Vietnamese teams have won the contest. Last year, the student team from the University of Natural Science under the Vietnam National University won first prize.
The competition consisted of three rounds taking place from September to November. After the preliminary round, 17 out of 73 teams were selected for the final round, including ten from Vietnam and seven from other ASEAN countries, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore and Thailand.
The competition was organised by the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) in collaboration with the Information Technology Department under the Ministry of Education and Training and the Information Security Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
The contest has been held annually in Vietnam for the last 13 years, and this is the third year it was held among ASEAN nations.
It encourages students to study and cultivate practical and team-working skills. It also aims at fostering cultural and academic exchanges among information security students in ASEAN./.