Vietnamese students win four bronze medals at Asia-Pacific Physics Olympiad
All the eight Vietnamese students won prizes at the Asia-Pacific Physics Olympiad (APhO) 2023, including four bronze medals and four certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
The bronze medalists include Phan The Manh and Nguyen Tuan Phong, 12th graders from Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in Bac Ninh province; Vo Hoang Hai, 11th grader from the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi; and Than The Cong, 11th grader from the Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in Bac Giang province.
(From left) Nguyen Minh Tai Loc; Le Viet Hoang Anh; Nguyen Tuan Duong; Than The Cong; Nguyen Tuan Phong; Phan The Manh; Vo Hoang Hai; and Vu Ngo Hoang Duong (Photo: Ministry of Education and Training)Four others who received certificates of merit are Vu Ngo Hoang Duong from the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Nguyen Minh Tai Loc from the Quoc Hoc Hue High School for the Gifted in Thua Thien Hue province; Le Viet Hoang Anh from the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province; and Nguyen Tuan Duong from the Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong city. All of them are 12th graders.
The APhO 2023 is hosted by Mongolia from May 21-29. According to its rules, students take theoretical and practical tests, each for 300 minutes.
This year’s competition sees the participation of 195 students from 26 teams of 25 countries and territories. Vietnam is one of the seven teams with 100% of the students winning the prizes./.