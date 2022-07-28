Culture - Sports Vietnamese flag flies at 2022 ASEAN Para Games Vietnam’s national flag was hoisted together with those of 10 other Southeast Asian countries at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia on July 27, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022 As many as 53 students from Vietnamese universities are joining the Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022, which kicked off in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand, on July 26.