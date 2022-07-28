Vietnamese students win golds at ASEAN University Games
Vietnam won four gold medals in track-and-field events on the first day of competition at the ASEAN University Games on July 27 in Ubon Rachathani, Thailand.
Bui Thi Ngan finished first in the women's 1,500m event with a time of 4min 29.75sec.
Tran Nhat Hoang won the men's 400m, clocking a time of 49.31sec.
Earlier, Pham Thi Hong Le grabbed a gold in the women's 10,000m after 39:04.52, and Vu Thi Ngoc Ha triumphed in the women's triple jump with a 13.30m attempt.
Vietnam has sent 53 athletes to compete at the Games, which will finish on August 6.
They are competing across track-and-field, taekwondo, pencak silat, Muay Thai, e-sports and futsal./.