Hanoi (VNA) – All three Vietnamese students claimed medals, including one silver and two bronzes at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

The silver medal went to Nguyen Tien Loc, a 11th grader of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

The two bronze medals were secured by Tran Pham Manh, a 12th grader of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi and Vu The Anh, a 12th grader from Vinh Phuc High School for Gifted Students in Vinh Phuc province.

IBO 2023, the 34th of its kind, was held by the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in Al Ain city from July 2-11, with the participation of 295 contestants from 80 countries and territories worldwide./.