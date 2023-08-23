Vietnamese students win prizes at Int’l Olympiad
Vietnamese students won prizes at the recent 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held in Poland. A ceremony to honour the excellent students was held in Hanoi on August 22.
The students won two silver and two bronze medals at the contest held in Poland from August 10-20, 2023 with the participation of 261 candidates from 53 countries and territories.
Started in Thailand 2007, the annual contest is a joint initiative of five countries - Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland, with the aim to popularise astronomy among high school students and to foster friendship and cooperation among young astronomers at the international level./.