The students won two silver and two bronze medals at the contest held in Poland from August 10-20, 2023 with the participation of 261 candidates from 53 countries and territories.

Started in Thailand 2007, the annual contest is a joint initiative of five countries - Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland, with the aim to popularise astronomy among high school students and to foster friendship and cooperation among young astronomers at the international level./.

VNA