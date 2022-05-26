Society Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform A delegation of more than 40 overseas Vietnamese (OV) from 17 countries around the world have visited people and soldiers in Truong Sa island district, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, and DK1 platform.

Videos Five expressways to use non-stop automatic toll collection The State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation will implement automatic non-stop toll collection (or ETC) on all five expressways under its management across the country by the third quarter this year. ​

Society People with disabilities in Long An presented wheelchairs People with disabilities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An were presented with 204 wheelchairs worth over 1 billion VND (43,100 USD) by the Consulate General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with 4 Oranges Co. Ltd on May 25.