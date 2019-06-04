Tran Ngoc Anh Khoa receives first prize of ACAWC Vietnam 2019 (Source: VNA)

– Tran Ngoc Anh Khoa, Nguyen Thanh and Luong Duyen Binh Nguyen will represent Vietnam at the ACAWC’s final round slated for July 28-31 in New York after winning the first and second prizes at the national level of the Adobe Certified Associate World Championship (ACAWC) 2019.They will have the opportunity to win a first prize worth 7,000 USD; a second prize worth 3,500 USD; and a third prize of 1,500 USD; along with Top 10 awards and awards voted by the audience worth 250 USD per prize.The three students stood out of the 15 finalists at the ACAWC Vietnam’s final round held on June 3, in Hanoi.Tran Ngoc Anh Khoa, a student at Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University, won the first prize, while the second place prizes came to Nguyen Thanh, a 10th grader at Hanoi’s Nguyen Tat Thanh High School and Binh Nguyen, a student from the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology in Hanoi.According to statistics from the organising board, 43.2 percent of Vietnamese contestants attending the ACAWC Vietnam 2019 gained 700 points or more. They are eligible for an international ACA certificate issued by the General Director of Adobe. The certificate is an important advantage for young people looking for jobs at international graphic design companies.The Adobe Certified Associate World Championship, held by the US’s Certiport, Inc. since 2013, is a global competition that tests students’ design skills using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. The annual contest attracts the participation of students aged from 13-22 from nearly 70 nations and territories worldwide.-VNA