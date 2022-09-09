Vietnamese studies expert Lokshin passes away
Grigory Mikhailovich Lokshin, a well-known Russian expert in Vietnamese studies, passed away on September 7 following a long period illness, He was 84.
Lokshin, from the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences, directly participated in the organisation of mass movements in Russia for unity with the Vietnamese and coordinate them with socialist movements in other countries in order to call for an end to the war in Vietnam during the 1965-1973 period.
He had worked as Vice President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association since 2007.
Lokshin is also one of the authors of history books, including those on Vietnam, and the author of many articles on the national liberation movement in Southern Vietnam.
With the significant contributions to people-to-people exchange, scientific activities and the Vietnam-Russia relations, the expert has been honoured with the friendship order between nations of the Soviet Union.
He was also awarded with the friendship order of the Vietnamese State twice, and other medals.
A memorial service for Lokshin will be held in Moscow on September 11./.
