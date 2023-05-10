Swimmer Pham Thanh Bao wins the gold medal in the men's 200m breaststroke on May 10 at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia. (Photo:VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Swimmer Pham Thanh Bao once again excelled when winning the gold medal in the men's 200m breaststroke on May 10 at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia.

He finished after two minutes 11.45 seconds, breaking the SEA Games record made by Singaporean swimmer Maximillian Ang with two minutes 11.93 seconds.

At the event on May 10, after Bao, Singaporean athlete Rui Karsten finished second with a record of 2 minutes 13.95 seconds.

Meanwhile, swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen failed in the men's 200m backstroke as he had to compete very fiercely with Thai athlete Panteemool.

Nguyen only reached the second place with a record of 2 minutes 1.34 seconds to win the silver medal, while Panteemool with 2 minutes 1.29 seconds 29 won the gold medal.



On May 10, the fifth competition day of the 32nd SEA Games, the Vietnamese sports delegation grabbed 11 gold medals.

Concluding the fifth day of competition, Vietnam ranked first in the medal tally with 50 gold, 50 silver, and 61 bronze medals. It was followed by Cambodia with 47 gold, 41 silver and 51 bronze medals, and Thailand with 47 gold, 36 silver and 53 bronze medals.



SEA Games 32 is taking place from May 5-17 in Cambodia’s capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities - Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep./.