Vietnamese swimmer ends journey at Olympic Tokyo 2020
Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien finished last in the women’s 800m freestyle at the ongoing Olympic Tokyo 2020 on July 29, ending her journey at the event.
(Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien finished last in the women’s 800m freestyle at the ongoing Olympic Tokyo 2020 on July 29, ending her journey at the event.
Competing in the first group with six other athletes, Vien took 9 minutes 3.56 seconds to reach the finish line, 31.05 seconds behind Eve Thomas of New Zealand, who finished first.
Born in 1996 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, Vien first joined an international tournament – the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games – in 2011.
She made her Olympics debut as the youngest athlete of Vietnam in London in 2012, competing in the women’s 200m backstroke and 400m medley events.
Vien then took three golds, two silvers and one bronze, and broke two records in 200m backstroke and 400m medley at the 2013 SEA Games.
At the 2014 Asian Games, she won the bronze medals, making history for Vietnam to win a medal at the continental competition.
At the 2015 SEA Games, Vien took eight gold medals, one silver and one bronze to help Vietnam secure second place in swimming behind host Singapore.
Vien also competed in the 2016 Olympics but did not win any medals.
At the 2017 SEA Games, she also won eight gold medals, breaking three Games records./.