Vietnamese swimmers bag three medals at Russia’s Friendship Games 2022
Young Vietnamese diving athletes have secured three medals at Russia’s multi-aquatic sport Friendship Games 2022, which is taking place at Kazan city.
Dang Hoang Tu (R), Dinh Anh Tuan (L) and their coach Hoang Thanh Tra (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – Young Vietnamese diving athletes have secured three medals at Russia’s multi-aquatic sport Friendship Games 2022, which is taking place at Kazan city.
In the tournament’s second stage of springboard diving competition from July 25-29, Dang Hoang Tu and Dinh Anh Tuan, both born in 2007, won silver in the men's double 3m soft platform and bronze in the men's double 10m hard platform. According to their coach Hoang Thanh Tra, Tu also secured bronze in the men's singles 10m hard platform.
They were competing with 86 athletes from eight countries and territories worldwide.
Meanwhile, on July 28 evening, the Vietnamese synchronised swimming team, consisting of eight athletes and three coaches, arrived in Kazan to participate in the games’ third stage that runs from July 29 to August 3.
The sport tournament consists of three stages, with the first running from July 19 to 26 and gathering 776 swimmers from 11 countries worldwide. In the first stage of swimming events, nine Vietnamese athletes participated in competitions./.