Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer wins first prize at int’l photography award A photo titled “Matrix of boats” taken by local photographer Cao Nguyen Vu took the first place title at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum international photography award (HIPA).

Culture - Sports Thai Binh hosts second national kite festival The second National Kite Festival was held in the northern province of Thai Binh on July 28, featuring the participation of 35 clubs from across the country.

Culture - Sports U16 players vie for regional title in Indonesia Vietnam are targeting a berth in the semi-finals at least at the AFF U16 Youth Championship, which will begin on July 31 in Indonesia.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Para Sports Federation’s Board of Governors meeting A Vietnamese delegation attended the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF)’s Board of Governors which took place on July 29 in the framework of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Surakarta, Indonesia.