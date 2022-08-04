Vietnamese swimmers break more records at ASEAN Para Games
Trinh Thi Bich Nhu breaks a record at 11th ASEAN Para Games (Photo: tuoitre.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese swimmers continued to break six more records at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, winning more gold medals on August 4, the fifth day of the competition.
Vo Huynh Anh Khoa surpassed his opponents to win gold in the men's 50m butterfly - S8 with a time of 30:47 seconds. This marked the third gold medal won by the Ho Chi Minh City-born swimmer at the Games.
The other gold medalists are Trinh Thi Bich Nhu, Do Thanh Hai, Nguyen Thanh Trung, and Vi Thi Hang, who set new records at the final round of the women’s 50m butterfly stroke S6; the men’s 100m breaststroke-SB5; the men’s 50m breaststroke SB4; and the women’s 100m breaststroke- SB6.
In the relay event, Vo Thanh Tung, Do Thanh Hai, Danh Hoa and Le Tien Dat also broke a record with 20 points, securing one gold medal.
Vo Huynh Anh Khoa (R) wins a gold in the men's 50m butterfly - S8 (Photo: VNA)
This is the sixth time the Vietnamese swimmers' team has broken the records at the 11th ASEAN Para Games. Previously on August 1, Le Thi Dung broke a record in the women's 400m freestyle-S8.
Other gold medals were won by Nguyen Thanh Trung in the men’s 100m breaststroke-SB4; Do Thanh Hai in the men’s 200m mixed -SN6; Danh Hoa in the men’s 50m freestyle-S4; Le Tien Dat in the men’s 50m freestyle-S6; Nguyen Hoang Nha in the men’s 50m freestyle-S7; Trinh Thi Bich Nhu in the women’s 50m freestyle-S6; Vi Thi Hang in the women’s 50m freestyle-S7.
As of the morning of August 4, the Vietnamese team had claimed a total of 23 gold, 19 silver, and eight bronze medals at the Games, impressively exceeding the target of 13 gold medals.
Taking place between July 30 and August 6 in Surakarta of Indonesia, the 2022 APG features 14 sports with 907 competition events and 1,286 athletes. The 153- member delegation of Vietnam has been sent to participate in the games./.