Seven Vietnamese swimmers will compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championships 2019 - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Seven Vietnamese swimmers will compete at the FINA (Fédération internationale de natation - International Swimming Federation) World Aquatics Championships 2019 in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea, from July 12-28, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.The event will attract the participation of 2,639 athletes from 194 nations and territories.They will vie for 76 gold medals in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.With 82 athletes, the host will have its largest world championships team.-VNA