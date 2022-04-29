Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang represents Vietnamese athletes to pledge for the best results at SEA Games 31 , during a send-off ceremony prior to the Games.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – All Vietnamese swimmers are training in Vietnam to get ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country next month.

Vietnam has finalised the list of 30 swimmers competing at the upcoming SEA Games. The athletes recently completed training in Hungary and returned home on April 23, before starting to train at the Water Sports Stadium of the National Sports Complex.

Prominent swimmers of Vietnam include Nguyen Huy Hoang and Tran Hung Nguyen, who are training in Hanoi until the commencement of the regional sporting event.

Although one of the most decorated Vietnamese swimmers - Nguyen Thi Anh Vien - will not compete at SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese team is striving to choose the best athletes for each category.

The national team comprises the best swimmers of Vietnam at present, head of the swimming department of the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) Le Thanh Huyen said, speaking highly of efforts made by each of them.

Relevant agencies are creating the optimal conditions for swimmers to compete in their forte as the Games offers them opportunities to sharpen their skills and bring glory to the nation, she added.

In late April, swimmers training nationwide will gather in Hanoi to prepare for SEA Games 31.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.

