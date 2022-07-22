Culture - Sports Vietnam cuisine gets world's 10 best billing Vietnam has been named among the leading 10 countries from around the world with the best food, according to readers of magazine The Travel.

Culture - Sports Laos National Art Troupe performs in Quang Nam Artists from the Laos National Art Troupe performed in front of thousands audience in Hoi An Ancient Town, the south-central province of Quang Nam during a cultural show on July 20 evening as part of the ongoing Laos Culture Week held across Vietnam.