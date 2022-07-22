Vietnamese swimmers join Russia’s Friendship Games 2022
Vietnamese athletes and coaches are joining Russia’s multi-aquatic Friendship Games 2022, which is taking place at Kazan city.
A corner of Russia's Kazan city where the Games is taking place (Photo: VNA)
The sport tournament consists of three stages, with the first running from July 19 to 26 and gathering 776 swimmers from 11 countries worldwide. In the first stage of swimming events, the Vietnamese delegation has nine athletes and one coach.
The second stage of springboard diving competition is scheduled to last from July 24 to 30. Two Vietnamese athletes and one coach are set to take part.
Stage 3 of synchronised swimming, lasting from July 28 to August 3, will see the participation of eight swimmers and three coaches from Vietnam./.