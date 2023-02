Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Thirty Vietnamese swimmers have been called to undertake preparations for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia this May.Under a decision of the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese swimming team to the regional Games will comprise six coaches and 24 athletes.At SEA Games 31 last year, host Vietnamese swimmers won 11 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals, the largest number so far.Swimming star Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will sit out of SEA Games 32, but her brother Nguyen Quang Thuan will compete in the Games.