Vietnamese swimmers prepare for SEA Games 32
Thirty Vietnamese swimmers have been called to undertake preparations for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia this May.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Under a decision of the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese swimming team to the regional Games will comprise six coaches and 24 athletes.
At SEA Games 31 last year, host Vietnamese swimmers won 11 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals, the largest number so far.
Swimming star Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will sit out of SEA Games 32, but her brother Nguyen Quang Thuan will compete in the Games.
The 32nd Games will officially begin on May 5 and end on May 17 in Cambodia, featuring 608 sets of medals.
At the SEA Games 31, hosts Vietnam topped the medal table with 205 gold. Thailand came second with 92 and Indonesia third with 69./.
