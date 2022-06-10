Culture - Sports Hue Monuments Conservation Centre marks 40th anniversary The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre celebrated its 40th founding anniversary on June 10, a milestone on the path to recover and bring into play values of the Nguyen Dynasty’s tangible and intangible cultural heritages.

Culture - Sports AFC spotlights Nham Manh Dung’s goal at U23 Cup The Twitter page of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has praised the spectacular header of Vietnamese forward Nham Manh Dung in the match against Malaysia in Tashkent on June 8.