Vietnamese swimmers to compete at 19th FINA World Championships in Hungary
Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nine outstanding swimmers of Vietnam will attend the 19th edition of the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungapy from June 18 to July 3.
Among the swimmers are Nguyen Huy Hoang and Tran Hung Nguyen who won five and four gold medals, respectively, at the recently-ended Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Competitions include swimming, artistic swimming, diving, open water and water polo.
After the tournament, Hoang, Nguyen, Tran Thanh Bao and Nguyen Quang Thuan will stay in Hungary to have training until September 11./.