Vietnamese, Swiss educational establishments partner in hospitality training
Hanoi (VNA) - Cityland Education (CE) and Switzerland’s famous hospitality management school École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) recently inked a cooperation agreement at a ceremony which saw the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan.
Under the deal, CE has become a partner of the training programme that follows EHL's world-renowned quality-assurance standards in hotel management.
In her remarks, Lan welcomed CE’s vision that contributes to a peaceful future, stable society and economic growth of Vietnam via capacity and skill development for the country’s high quality young human resources.
The Vocational Education & Training Licensing (VET) programme by EHL is a blended skills training model based on a Swiss competency framework.
The curriculum emphasises practical learning, designed to enable graduates to be work-ready upon completion.
The programme will comprise four courses and be held in Phu Quoc island city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
CE is a member of CityLand Investment Company Limited (CityLand) which develops and operates a multi-industry business.
Switzerland is the sixth largest European investor of Vietnam, with a total investment worth about 2 billion USD. Meanwhile, Vietnam is the fourth leading trade partner of Switzerland in ASEAN.
Two-way trade surpassed 3.6 billion USD in 2019.
The countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2021./.