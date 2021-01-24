At the signing ceremony, which saw the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan (centre) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Cityland Education (CE) and Switzerland’s famous hospitality management school École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) recently inked a cooperation agreement at a ceremony which saw the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan.



Under the deal, CE has become a partner of the training programme that follows EHL's world-renowned quality-assurance standards in hotel management.



In her remarks, Lan welcomed CE’s vision that contributes to a peaceful future, stable society and economic growth of Vietnam via capacity and skill development for the country’s high quality young human resources.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan (centre) and representatives of CE and EHL pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

The Vocational Education & Training Licensing (VET) programme by EHL is a blended skills training model based on a Swiss competency framework.



The curriculum emphasises practical learning, designed to enable graduates to be work-ready upon completion.



The programme will comprise four courses and be held in Phu Quoc island city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.



CE is a member of CityLand Investment Company Limited (CityLand) which develops and operates a multi-industry business.



Switzerland is the sixth largest European investor of Vietnam, with a total investment worth about 2 billion USD. Meanwhile, Vietnam is the fourth leading trade partner of Switzerland in ASEAN.

Two-way trade surpassed 3.6 billion USD in 2019.



The countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2021./.