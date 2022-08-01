Culture - Sports Para Games begins, Vietnam aim for 40 gold The ASEAN Para Games (APG) raised its curtain on July 30 with a vibrant opening ceremony that included a spectacular fireworks display and exciting cultural and musical performances in Surakarta City, Indonesia.

Culture - Sports Quan defends title, heads to world level Dinh Hong Quan successfully defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia title on Saturday during the IBF WBO Asia Championship at The Grand Ho Tram Resort in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Culture - Sports Central Highlands village boasts most pagodas in Vietnam A village in Duc Trong district, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Phu An is home to 80 Buddhist establishments, the highest density in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Amazing nature in Son Tra peninsula Located 10 km from Da Nang city’s centre to the northeast, Son Tra Peninsula is considered the old eco-jungle within the young city. It is the nature reserve in rich diversity, protected under the nationally prohibited forest regime with many rare wild animals, especially pygathrix (red-shanked douc) which is listed on the IUCN Red List of endangered species.