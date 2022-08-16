Vietnamese tank crew begins competition at Army Games
Crew No.1 of the Vietnamese tank team competed in the qualifying round in Group 1 of the “Tank biathlon” event within the framework of the Army Games 2022 in Russia on August 13. There were plenty of Vietnamese people residing in Russia that came to cheer on the team as they competed.
-
The Vietnamese tank crew finishes the race after 34 minutes and 53 seconds. (Photo: VNA)
-
At this year’s Army Games, tank crews had to set up their own machine guns so as to annihilate the targets. (Photo: VNA)
-
Crew No.1 of the Vietnamese tank team sets up machine guns to compete in the shooting event and take out the targets. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Vietnamese tank team traverses obstacles during the race.(Photo: VNA)
-
Crew No.1 of the Vietnamese tank team begins its race at the Army Games 2022. (Photo: VNA)