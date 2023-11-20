Vietnamese Teachers’ Day marked in Russia, Germany
A performance by Vietnamese children at the ceremony held by the AWO Vietnamese-language school. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony was held at the Hanoi-Moscow trade centre (Incentra) on November 19 to celebrate the 41st Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Khanh Duy, vice secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Russia, said that the event aimed to honour teachers who have a very important role and position in society.
He expressed his hope that more Vietnamese-language classes will be opened to maintain the language's vitality in the community and help Vietnamese children living in Russia become ambassadors contributing to boosting the Vietnam-Russia relations.
Teacher Nguyen Thu Loan (Photo: VNA)On the same day, the AWO Vietnamese-language school in Berline held a ceremony to mark its 15th founding anniversary and the 41st Vietnamese Teachers’ Day.
Phan Quang Van, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, said that in the context of economic integration, learning Vietnamese language and Vietnamese culture become more important than ever because it enables Vietnamese people to introduce their culture to international friends.
Oliver Nöll, Deputy Mayor of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg District, appreciated contributions made by the Vietnamese community to the district.
The school was established in 2008 by teacher Nguyen Thu Loan who is teaching Vietnamese language to people every Sunday./.