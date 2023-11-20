Society Ceremony in remembrance of dead victims of traffic accidents held in Hoa Binh The National Traffic Safety Committee and the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh province jointly organised a ceremony on November 19 to commemorate people who lost their lives in traffic accidents.

Society Grateful for teachers - Silent ferrymen November 20 has become a festival for teachers, a day for all of society to honour teachers who diligently work in education and care for their careers of “cultivating people”.

Society Hospital for Vietnamese in Laos opens La Vie International Hospital, a hospital for Vietnamese expatriates in Laos, was inaugurated in Vientiane on November 18.