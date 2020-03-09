Vietnamese teachers shine in Ao Dai
-
Teachers wearing Ao Dai has become a highlight of many schools (Photo: VNA)
-
Ao Dai now is present in ceremonies and daily life, showcasing the beauty of Vietnamese women (Photo: VNA)
-
Ao Dai helps teachers feel more confident during their working sessions (Photo: VNA)
-
The image of teachers wearing Ao Dai has helped introduce Vietnam’s traditional long dress to international friends (Photo: VNA)
-
The image of female teachers in traditional long dress contributes to promoting Vietnamese women’s femininity and beauty (Photo: VNA)
-
The image of teachers wearing Ao Dai has helped introduce Vietnam’s traditional long dress to international friends (Photo: VNA)
-
Ao Dai now is present in ceremonies and daily life, promoting the beauty of Vietnamese women (Photo: VNA)
-
The image of female teachers in traditional long dress contributes to promoting Vietnamese women’s femininity and beauty (Photo: VNA)
-
The image of female teachers in traditional long dress contributes to promoting Vietnamese women’s femininity and beauty (Photo: VNA)
-
Ao Dai helps teachers feel more confident (Photo: VNA)
-
Ao Dai now is present in ceremonies and daily life, promoting the beauty of Vietnamese women (Photo: VNA)
-
Teachers wearing Ao Dai have become a highlight of many schools (Photo: VNA)