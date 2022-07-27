Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for Vietnam’s delegation to 11th ASEAN Para Games A ceremony was held at Terminal T2 of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on July 26 to see off the Vietnamese delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which will take place in Indonesia.

Culture - Sports Sinbas musical for kids released A musical about the adventures of Sindbad for children by the talented artists of the IDECAF (Institute of Cultural Exchange with France) has attracted children and their parents in Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Toyota concert to highlight Czech composer Talented cellist Phan Do Phuc and the Vietnam National Symphony and Orchestra (VNSO) will perform two famous works by composer Antonin Drovak in the Toyota Concert 2022.

Culture - Sports Le Quang Liem earns Grandmaster Triathlon title at Biel Int’l Chess Festival Top-ranked Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem won the Grandmaster Triathlon title at the Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland after holding direct rival Andrey Esipenko to a draw in the last round on July 22.