Society Binh Dinh applies hi-tech in crop restructuring strategy Binh Dinh province has gradually established groups of key agricultural products after six years of implementing a project on restructuring its agricultural sector towards increasing added value and ensuring sustainable development, in which the application of technology in production has been one of the top priorities.

Society Two detained in Phu Yen for suspected anti-State activities Police in the central province of Phu Yen on August 22 announced the launch of legal proceedings against and temporary detention of two local residents to investigate them for subversive acts.

Society First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Society Vietnam hailed for strides in protecting people, biodiversity The Global Alliance to Protect and Regenerate Nature “EndPandemics.Earth” has sent a letter of thanks to the Vietnamese Government and National Assembly for the country’s strong and drastic strides in the process of protecting the people and biodiversity.