Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
The six Vietnamese students (centre) winning medals at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2020 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - All six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online have won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on August 22, citing sources from the event’s host Indonesia.
The team brought home one gold, four silver and a bronze medals, ranking sixth in the event, after China, Russia, Iran, the Republic of Korea and Japan.
Vietnam is among 10 teams winning gold at the competition.
In the previous event, Vietnam won 7 silver medals./.