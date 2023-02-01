Vietnamese team comes first at Southeast Asian Fencing Championship
Vietnam secured the first position at the 2023 Southeast Asian Fencing Championship which has taken place recently in Malaysia, marking a good start for the Vietnamese sport towards the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) slated for May in Cambodia.
The Vietnamese national fencing team are aiming to gain at least three gold medals at SEA Games 32. (Photo: thethaovietnamplus.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam secured the first position at the 2023 Southeast Asian Fencing Championship which has taken place recently in Malaysia, marking a good start for the Vietnamese sport towards the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) slated for May in Cambodia.
The Vietnamese fencers brought home eight gold, six silver and five bronze medals.
The tournament saw strong performance by such fencers as Phung Thi Khanh Linh, Vu Thanh An, Nguyen Minh Quang and Nguyen Minh Quyet.
The Southeast Asian Fencing Championship was considered a pre-SEA Games 32 event, with Vietnam sending 47 athletes to compete in all categories for both individuals and teams.
The Vietnamese national fencing team are aiming to gain at least three gold medals at SEA Games 32./.