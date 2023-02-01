Culture - Sports Coach Park Hang-seo to hold event thanking fans for support Right after his contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) expires, coach Park Hang-seo will hold a meeting with fans to thank them before he bids farewell to Vietnam and returns to the Republic of Korea.

Videos Horse racing entices traditional sports lovers Thousands of visitors, both local and foreign, flocked to the traditional horse racing festival in Go Thi Thung in Xuan An commune, Tuy An district, Phu Yen province on January 30, the ninth day of the first lunar month.

Culture - Sports Provinces organise activities to lure tourists over Tet holiday The ritual at Princess Huyen Tran Temple in the central city of Hue is underway at the Ngu Phong Mountain Complex, about 7km southeast of Hue.