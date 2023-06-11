FC Sapa Praha team (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The FC Sapa Praha team of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic has become champion of the annual friendly football tournament held by the Czech Senate for ethnic communities, thus successfully defending their title in the competition.



Held on June 10 at the Dukla stadium in Prague, the event drew the participation of 24 teams representing various foreign communities in the Czech Republic, including those from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Vietnam, China, and more.



The tournament adopted a 7-a-side format, with the 24 teams divided into 4 groups. The top two teams from each group advanced to the quarterfinals, and the semifinals and final were held on the same day.



In the opening match, the FC Sapa Praha struggled against the Moravia team and was held to a 1-1 draw. However, with the enthusiastic support of the Vietnamese fans and well-adjusted tactics from the coaching staff, they achieved four consecutive impressive victories in the group stage. They continued to surpass the Romania and Ukraine teams in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the final match, a sole goal by Alex Bui helped the Vietnamese team successfully defend their championship title.



Earlier, FC Sapa Praha secured championship titles in 2011, 2019 and 2022 and reached the semifinals and finals many times./.