Vietnamese team ready for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s 15-member delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics) have been ready for the event, which will take place from August 24 to September 5.
Vietnamese athletes will compete in three sports - weightlifting, swimming and athletics.
Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan and Le Van Cong will show their strength in weightlifting; Vo Thanh Tung, Trinh Thi Bich Nhu, Do Thanh Hai will compete in swimming; and Cao Ngoc Hung and Nguyen Thi Hai will demonstrate their skills in athletics.
According to the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the team will leave Hanoi on August 20 morning and arrive in Narita airport in Tokyo later the same day, and then move to the athlete village.
Five years ago, Vietnamese athletes with disabilities made their mark at the Rio 2016 Paralympics when they won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place August 24 night. Vietnamese swimmers will compete on August 25, while weightlifters will have first game on August 26 and track and field athletes on August 27./.