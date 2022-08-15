Vietnamese teams at Army Games 2022 receive encouragement
Delegation of Vietnam People’s Army pay floral tribute at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Moscow (Photo:VNA)Moscow (VNA) - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien wished Vietnamese teams competing at the ongoing 2022 International Army Games the best possible performances, when visiting them on the outskirts of Moscow on August 14 morning (local time).
He asked Vietnamese teams competing in not only Russia but also other host countries to make thorough preparations, ensure safety, and strictly follow the organisers’ regulations.
Vietnam's first tank crew begins competition at Army Games (Photo: VNA)The 2022 Army Games, held from August 13-27, gathers 270 teams from 37 countries worldwide. Its competitions are being held in Russia and several countries such as Uzbekistan, Armenia and Belarus. This year, Vietnam hosts the Games’ competitions in the category of “Emergency Area”.
Earlier the same day, Tien paid a floral tribute at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Moscow.
In the afternoon, he visited the Vietnamese Embassy, where he thanked the Vietnamese community for presenting three made-in-Russia cars to the Rescue Department under the General Staff of the VPA.
During his working visit, Tien will attend the opening ceremony of the Army Games, the Army 2022 International Military-Technical Forum, and the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security./.