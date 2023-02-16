Society Vietnam’s search-and-rescue dogs work effectively in Turkey Starting search and rescue work from February 14 in Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the recent earthquake in Turkey, search-and-rescue dogs from Vietnam have proved helpful.

Society Hanoi in high demand of labourers for economic recovery Hanoi is estimated to need about 120,000 laborers in the first quarter of this year following the economic recovery that enable businesses of different sectors to resume operations with good market prospects, reported The Hanoi Times.

Society Vietnam hopes for stronger labour ties with US Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha has called on the US to enhance labour cooperation with Vietnam during a recent meeting with visiting US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai.