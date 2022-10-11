Sung Chinh Tuan (second from left) was handed over to local authorities on October 11 after being rescued from Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Lai Chau (VNA) – Border guards in the northern border province of Lai Chau announced that they have coordinated with their counterparts in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh and Blue Dragon Children's Foundation to successfully rescue a teenager who was tricked to work in Cambodia.



Sung Chinh Tuan, 16, was taken back home in Phong Tho district of Lai Chau province on October 11.



In mid-September, border guards in Phong Tho district received information from Sung A Do – Tuan’s father - who said that Tuan was cheated to work in Cambodia.

Tuan said he was asked to join a job relating to online fraud after arriving in Cambodia. Because he refused to do the job, Tuan was beaten and forced to contact his family and pay a ransom of more than 100 million VND (4,191 USD)



After verifying the information with his family, the border guards in Lai Chau coordinated with their colleagues in Tay Ninh province and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a charity that helps street kids and rescues victims from slavery and human trafficking in Vietnam, to rescue Tuan./.