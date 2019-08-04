The Vietnamese youths in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Twelve outstanding Vietnamese teenagers on August 4 concluded their friendship trip to Japan, which was organised by the Japanese-based conglomerate Kyocera Group.Beginning on July 30, the trip included tours to Miraikan – The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo - and Kyocera’s production facilities, as well as an exchange programme with Japanese students at Matsubara secondary school in Kyoto.The Vietnamese youths also had chance to experience Japanese daily life and traditions by living with local families in the last three days of their journey.Pham Tuong Nhi, a student from Hanoi’s Ai Mo secondary school, said the trip was an interesting and useful experience.Meanwhile, Quach Manh Thien from Hai Phong’s Tran Phu secondary school, said he has learnt more about Japanese traditional culture and was impressed by the local people’s civilized lifestyle and hospitality.In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Takashi Sato from the Kyocera Group said the exchange programme, which has organized friendship trips to Japan for foreign youths, was initiated by the founder of the group Kazuo Inamori.He said the group hopes the participating Vietnamese students will become a bridge connecting Vietnam to Japan.According to him, Kyocera is expanding its business in Vietnam. Currently, it has two plants in Hung Yen province and Hai Phong city, employing about 6,000 workers.With a young population and dynamic economic growth, Vietnam is likely to become a big market of Kyocera in the future, he added.-VNA