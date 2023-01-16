Vietnamese Tet booths opened in French supermarkets
France’s Carrefour Group and the Vietnamese Embassy in the country launched Vietnamese booths at all supermarkets run by the French retailer on January 13, to mark the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday.
The Vietnamese booth in the Carrefour supermarket in Lyon introduced a host of agricultural and industrial products.
The supermarkets are selling 200 products from Vietnam, with rice, coffee, and tea proving popular among customers.
The programme marks a step forward in the Vietnam-France economic and trade partnership at a time when the two sides are marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and 10 years of the strategic partnership./.