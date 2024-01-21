A show of "ao dai" takes place at the Vietnamese culture promotion event in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The Association for the Promotion of Vietnamese Culture (APCV) in France held a programme in Paris on January 20 to introduce the culture of Vietnam as an activity to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).



The event included performances of lion dance and Vietnamese martial arts, a show of “ao dai” (a traditional costume of Vietnam), and traditional dishes, among others.



On this occasion, the APCV celebrated its 5th anniversary and introduced a new logo bearing the image of a flying Lac bird, an image often seen on Vietnamese bronze drums. It also received the official decision to establish the Ao Dai Heritage Club in France, in the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, District 20 Mayor Eric Pliez, and Standing Vice President of Vietnam Ao Dai Heritage Club Hoang Thi Ngoc Mai.



At the event, Professor Phan Van Truong, Vice President of the Foundation to Honour the Vietnamese Language and the National Language, introduced overseas Vietnamese and French friends about the history of the Vietnamese language.



Mayor Eric Pliez said that he believes culture is the factor that connects people, and District 20 is proud to have a rich and diverse culture brought by many foreign communities including the Vietnamese.



Appreciating the contribution of Vietnamese people to the local cultural diversity, he believed that the Vietnamese community will continue to promote its unique strength and cultural values.



Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said that the event is a success as it brings together many representatives of Vietnamese associations, overseas Vietnamese and French friends.



He said over the past five years, the APCV made efforts to honour Vietnamese culture in France, with unique initiatives, and received great support from the Vietnamese community and French friends.



Founded in January 2019, the APCV gathers more than 200 members who are Vietnamese people and foreigners living in five countries, namely France, the US, Sweden, Japan, and Vietnam. In addition to its headquarters in Paris, it has branches in San Francisco (the US), Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City./.