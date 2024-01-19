Tet rituals are staged at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) on January 18 evening kicked off the Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival at Le Van Tam Park in district 1.

The four-day event features a range of activities honouring Vietnamese culture and food, and Tet rituals that are expected to help festival goers learn about the traditional cultural values of Tet.

In addition to traditional and contemporary art programmes, the festival will include many national Tet rituals. It also includes more than 150 booths displaying various Vietnamese products and specialities of localities across Vietnam.

A festival goer shops at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

VCCA Chairman Nguyen Quoc Ky said that the festival, held in Ho Chi Minh City every Tet for years, has become one of the events that the city's tourism industry can take advantage of to promote traditional Tet cultural elements and help businesses to introduce products and services.



It also helps the city to promote the uniqueness and diversity of culinary culture to international friends, thus bringing Vietnamese cuisine to the world./.