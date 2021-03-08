Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND per USD on March 8, up 19 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 5).

Business Infographic Vietnam posts 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus Vietnam’s import-export value during the first two months of this year is expected to top 95.8 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 25.4 percent. The country registered a trade surplus of 1.29 billion USD.