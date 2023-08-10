Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan meets a Thai business delegation headed by Danai Sunantharod, Vice Governor of Phuket province, who are on a working trip in the locality on August 10 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on August 10 met a Thai business delegation headed by Danai Sunantharod, Vice Governor of Phuket province, who are on a working trip in the locality.

During the meeting, the municipal official praised the sound and traditional relationship between the two countries in socio-economic development. Ho Chi Minh City has always attached great importance to promoting ties with Thai localities in various fields, including trade, investment, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, among others, in an attempt to contribute to the development of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.

He noted that in 2015, the city signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish friendly and cooperative relations with Bangkok. Since then, the two localities have maintained regular exchanges of delegations, cultural and art activities, and trade promotion, among others.

Hoan said that in the coming time, the southern metropolis and Phuket should organise a conference to promote investment, trade and tourism in each other's localities, creating opportunities to connect and seek investment opportunities in the two localities and taking the business community as a decisive factor in economic cooperation activities between the two localities.

For his part, Danai Sunantharod said that the visit aims to promote economic ties between the two localities, contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two countries as 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Vietnam.



The province is eager to further promote cooperation activities with Ho Chi Minh City, especially in areas where the two sides have strengths, he said.

At the meeting, representatives of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and Businesses expressed their desire to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City in sharing experiences in sustainable tourism development, education, health, hospitality, and real estate investment./.