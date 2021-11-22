Vietnamese, Thai navies conduct 44th joint patrol
Vietnamese, Thai navies conduct 44th joint patrol (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam People’s Navy and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) have conducted their 44th joint patrol, according to Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper.
The participating forces included ships 264 and 265 from Naval Region 5 of Vietnam, and ships 433 and 542 of the RTN.
The two sides coordinated information exchange and prevention of illegal fishing activities.
Other practices included search and rescue, and implementation of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea reached at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium 2014.
The joint patrol aimed to maintain security and order, create conditions for the two countries’ people to develop maritime economy, as well as promote cooperation, mutual understanding and trust between the nations’ naval forces./.