Politics Vietnam deploys 12 more officers for UN peacekeeping operations The Ministry of Defence (MOD) on November 22 presented the President’s decisions to assign 12 officers, including two females, to South Sudan and the Central African Republic to work for the United Nations peacekeeping missions there.

Politics Prime Minister to attend 13th ASEM Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 13th summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) via video conference from November 25-26, according to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics Japanese expert believes in further growing Vietnam-Japan ties Former General Secretary of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association Ryokichi Motoyoshi, who is currently a legal consultant for Vietnamese people in Japan, has assessed that the relationship between Vietnam and Japan has maintained a good development pace in recent years.

Politics PM’s Japan visit hoped to elevate bilateral relationship Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming official visit to Japan from November 22-25 is expected to lift the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership to a new height.