Travel Majestic scenery in Quang Ngai province Images of Thien An mountain and Tra Khuc river have long been typical symbols of the central province of Quang Ngai. The majestic scenery is not only loved by the locals, but also admired by tourists. The place has become a spot for the locality to develop tourism and economy.

Destinations Ninh Binh bolstering digital transformation in tourism development Digital transformation and information technology application have important roles to play in the realisation of northern Ninh Binh province’s tourism development plan, which aims to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Travel Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour Lan Ha Bay is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay. It consists of more than 300 limestone islets and is one of the most outstanding destinations on Cat Ba island.