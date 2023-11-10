Vietnamese tourism market introduced to Belgian firms
The tourism market of Vietnam was introduced to Belgian travel firms during a conference in Belgium’s Anvers city on November 9.
Addressing the event, Tran Ngoc Quan, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Belgium, updated participants on Vietnam’s new visa policies, including the application of e-visas on citizens from 257 countries and territories, and the extension of e-visa validity from one to three months, creating more favourable conditions for foreign tourists to Vietnam.
Iako Khomeriki, a representative of APG - the sale agent of Vietnam Airlines in Belgium, said that the Vietnamese carrier is a favourite airline of passengers travelling to Vietnam. After COVID-19 pandemic, in June 2022, the airline resumed its flight routes to Europe with seven flights each week on the Hanoi-Paris route and 3-4 flights on Ho Chi Minh City-Paris route. The number of flights from Hanoi to Germany has also increased to 6-7 flights per week, he said, holding that this is a good condition for European tourists to explore Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Managing Director of Asian Trails Vietnam Bui Viet Thuy Tien said that Vietnam is strong in MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism thanks to diverse tourist destinations across the country. Moreover, Vietnam is a convenient transit point for flights to Laos and Cambodia, Tien said.
Representatives from Belgium travel firms affirmed that they will continue to introduce Vietnam tourism to their customers in Belgium and Europe.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Brussels, Tien said that after COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to resume the MICE tourism market, which has attracted great attention from Belgium visitors.
Tom Van Beek from De Buck Agency said after 20 years of presence in Vietnam, the company found that customers are satisfied with Vietnam where they can explore many exciting things. Particularly, travelers love Vietnamese cuisine, he said.
However, he held that the greatest challenge to travel companies of Belgium is the lack of a direct air route connecting Belgium and Vietnam. Having to take one or two transits with a duration of 17-18 hours has made tourists hesitate to choose Vietnam, he explained./.