Travel Da Nang most searched by Indian tourists The central city of Da Nang has topped a list of the ten most sought-after destinations by Indian tourists on the travel search site Skyscanner India.

Travel Infographic First 10 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 4.2-fold International visitors to Vietnam stood at nearly 10 million in the first 10 months of 2023, 4.2-fold higher than in the same period last year, but still just 69% of the figure in the first ten months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Activities to lure more visitors to Ninh Thuan The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will organise a wide range of cultural and sports events to attract more tourists in Quarter 4, helping realise the set target of hosting 2.9 million tourist arrivals, including 40,000 foreigners.