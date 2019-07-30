At the event (Source: http://baovanhoa.vn)

- An event to promote Vietnam’s tourism has been held in Taipei, Taiwan (China)as part of the 2019 national tourism promotion programme.The event was organised by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Vietnam’s economic and culture agency in Taipei, and the budget carrier Vietjet.It updated information onnew tourism products anddevelopment policies of Vietnam, providing an opportunityfor the VNAT, Vietnamese localities and travel companies to showcase their products and services, and discuss cooperation with Taiwanese peers.Vietnamese food and puppet showswere also offered in the framework of the event.Taiwan is among the top five sources of foreign visitors to Vietnam. In 2018, Vietnam welcomed 714,112 Taiwanese tourists, up 15.9 percent from 2017.The number of Taiwanese arrivals was recorded at 284,310 in the first four months of 2019, an annual increase of 25 percent.-VNA