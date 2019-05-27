Vietnam tourism destinations (Source: bvhttdl.gov.vn)

– Vietnamese tourism will be promoted in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 26, while Vietnamese food will be introduced at the 2019 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition, also in Taipei, from July 25-29.The activities are being organised by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) as part of the 2019 national tourism promotion programme.It is an opportunity for the VNAT, Vietnamese localities and travel companies to showcase their products and services, and discuss cooperation with Taiwanese peers.On the occasion, representatives from the administration will meet with leaders of the Tourism Bureau of Taiwan, the Department of Information and Tourism of Taipei, and local tourism associations and companies.Taiwan is among the top five sources of foreign visitors to Vietnam. In 2018, Vietnam welcomed 714,112 Taiwanese tourists, up 15.9 percent from 2017. The number of Taiwanese arrivals was recorded at 284,310 in the first four months of 2019, an annual increase of 25 percent.-VNA