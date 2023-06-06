Business Vietnamese authorities move to facilitate farm produce exports to China A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam has visited and held meetings with the administrations and customs departments of China’s Guangxi and Yunnan provinces in an effort to facilitate farm produce exports via northern border gates of Vietnam.

Business Cross-border e-commerce conference to take place in Hanoi, HCM City The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) said it will coordinate with Amazon Global Selling to organise a cross-border e-commerce conference, which is expected to help Vietnamese businesses seek online export opportunities.

Business 566km of expressways completed in three years: transport ministry About 566km of expressways have been constructed since 2020, increasing the total length of highways in the country to 1,729km, according to a recent report from the transport ministry.