Vietnamese UNESCO sites on list of best destinations to visit in Southeast Asia
Ha Long Bay, Hoi An ancient town, and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park have been included among the 16 most-popular UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Southeast Asia by leading UK-based travel magazine Wanderlust.
VNA
VNA
InfographicVietnam moves up in 2023 Global Peace Index
Vietnam climbed four spots to 41st out of 163 countries and territories in the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI), an annual study conducted by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold
Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicRegent Phu Quoc named among world’s 100 best new hotels
Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast of Vietnam, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the world’s 100 best new hotels as voted by US magazine Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors.
InfographicNinh Binh among 23 best places to travel in 2023: Forbes
The northern province of Ninh Binh has been selected by US magazine Forbes as one of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
InfographicHanoi among 10 most beautiful Southeast Asia destinations
Canadian magazine The Travel has ranked Hanoi in sixth place on a list of the 10 most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia.
InfographicHa Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia
The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.