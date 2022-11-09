The highest ranking in Vietnam went to Ton Duc Thang Univerisity, at 138th place, closely followed by the Duy Tan Univerisity, Vietnam National University-Hanoi and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City at 145th, 162nd and 167th positions, respectively.

Featuring 760 Asian universities, the 2023 rankings of the top Asian universities are the biggest to date, QS stated.

Published annually since 2009, QS Asia University Rankings highlights the top universities in Asia each year./.

VNA