"Brave Youth" Badge presented to pilot killed in military aircraft crash The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on February 1 decided to present the "Brave Youth" Badge posthumously to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.

Improved transport seen in travel stats over holiday season During seven days of the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), the transport capacity and quality of road transport services improved drastically, said an official at a January 31 meeting of the Ministry of Transport.