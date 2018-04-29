Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh (right) at the dialogue (Source: VNA)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) recently held a dialogue on Vietnam – US relations with Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh and US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in Washington D.C.



The two ambassadors expressed their delight at great strides in Vietnam – US strategic partnership over the past years, especially in the fields of economy-trade, education-training, post-war recovery, people-to-people exchange, national defence-security and regional issues of shared concern.



It was evidenced by successful visits last year by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in May and US President Donald Trump in November, they said.



They vowed to further boost bilateral ties, particularly in priority fields mentioned in the Vietnam – US Joint Statement during high-level visits in 2017, as well as shared experience and recalled joint work over the past three years.



Both sides answered questions regarding the US’s strategy on the region, bilateral economic-trade, maritime security and safety cooperation, including the East Sea issue.-VNA